Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to start profile production for solar energy industry in 2023

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 14:56:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has completed the purchase of machinery and equipment for a new value-added product for the global solar energy industry, for which it has received around $25 million worth of pre-orders.

The company plans to start production and shipment of new solar construction profiles in April 2023.

According to its statement, Kocaer Çelik has been providing infrastructure for solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 6,700 MW globally since June 2020.