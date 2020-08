Tuesday, 21 July 2020 15:41:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it was awarded the Turkish Standards Institution (TSI) Covid-19 Safe Production Certificate on July 14, 2020.

The TSI has published its “Covid-19 Hygiene, Infection Prevention and Control Guide” and is conducting audits to issue the “TSI Covid-19 Safe Production Certificate” to the companies which meet the conditions in the guide.