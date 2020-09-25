Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December

Friday, 25 September 2020 17:09:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet and bloom, angles, rail and beams, and bars in coil for the October-December quarter of the current year.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 161,000 mt of rebar, 244,000 mt of billet and bloom, 108,000 mt of angles, rail and beams, and 123,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the October-December period of 2020. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has announced that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing directorate of the company via fax, email or personally by 5.30 pm on Monday, September 29, with a list of details including their company title, share certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.