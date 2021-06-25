﻿
Turkey's Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for July-September

Friday, 25 June 2021
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the July-September quarter of this year.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 142,000 mt of rebar, 173,000 mt of billet, 109,000 mt of beams, and 139,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the June-September period of 2021. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has announced that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing directorate of the company via fax, email or personally by 5.30 pm on Wednesday, June 30, with a list of details including their company title, share certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.


