Turkey’s Kardemir exports to South America

Monday, 07 September 2020 14:36:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has stated that, on the back of investments, it has exported to South America as well as to European and Middle Eastern countries, despite reduced local demand and exports due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Kardemir has strengthened its product supply to the local market with its new product development and quality enhancement efforts, the company has continued to focus on exports of railway products and coils.

Kardemir produces the thickest coil in Turkey, while it will launch its railway wheel product, which will be certified soon, in the local and export markets.

“Kardemir has the power to export its products to many countries with its production memory and its structure which is open towards development. Under these conditions, all we have to do is to increase our quality in high-quality steel production and develop our product range according to the needs of the industry,” said Necdet Utkanlar, general manager of Kardemir.

The company, which focuses on domestic production, supplies products to the defense industry, building, automotive and rail transportation sectors and also exports steel to world markets.