Turkey’s Isdemir to increase power plant capacity in Adana

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for its Sugözü power plant-auxiliary solar power plant and auxiliary wind power plant project in Yumurtalık, Adana, in southeastern Turkey has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 870 million ($26.9 million), a total of 38,540 solar panels and two wind turbines will be installed. The capacity of the solar power plant is planned to be increased from 21 MWm to 42 MWm. When the project is completed, the total capacity of Sugözü power plant will increase to 1,376 MWm.