Turkey's iron ore imports up 21.2 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:28:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 933,547 mt, decreasing by 1.3 percent compared to October and up 38.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 70.7 percent to $147.3 million year on year, while down 18.4 percent as compared to October.





Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 10.04 million metric tons, up 21.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.88 billion, increasing by 119.5 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.86 million mt, up 4.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.4 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.2 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-November period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2021 January- November 2020 Change (%) November 2021 November 2020 Change (%) Brazil 5,074,762 4,858,623 4.45 402,530 413,405 -2.63 Sweden 1,399,433 1,970,453 -28.98 164,990 164,105 0.54 Russia 1,218,650 1,167,183 4.41 100,208 95,709 4.70 Ukraine 1,151,544 445,278 158.61 190,616 - -4.28 S. Africa 512,015 344,833 48.48 20 - - Finland 459,367 - - 75,147 - - Mali 143,807 - - - - - US 61,292 - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first 11 months last year can be seen in the graph below: