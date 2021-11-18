Turkey's iron ore imports up 12.2 percent in January-September

Thursday, 18 November 2021 14:26:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 536,475 mt, decreasing by 53.2 percent compared to August and down 25.8 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 46.9 percent to $119.4 million year on year, while down 58.1 percent as compared to August.





Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.16 million metric tons, up 12.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.55 billion, increasing by 113.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.05 million mt, up 0.6 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.23 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.04 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January- September 2020 Change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Change (%) Brazil 4,052,733 4,028,028 0.61 83,809 472,528 -82.26 Sweden 1,234,443 1,475,906 -16.y36 - - - Russia 1,038,631 970,143 7.06 14,465 143,626 -89.93 Ukraine 807,373 284,866 183.42 - 107,205 - S. Africa 511,995 344,833 48.48 - - - Finland 313,619 - - 21,135 - - Mali 143,807 - - - - - US 61,292 - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first nine months this year can be seen in the graph below: