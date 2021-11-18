﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's iron ore imports up 12.2 percent in January-September

Thursday, 18 November 2021 14:26:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 536,475 mt, decreasing by 53.2 percent compared to August and down 25.8 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 46.9 percent to $119.4 million year on year, while down 58.1 percent as compared to August.


 

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.16 million metric tons, up 12.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.55 billion, increasing by 113.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.05 million mt, up 0.6 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.23 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.04 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January- September 2020

Change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

4,052,733

4,028,028

0.61

83,809

472,528

-82.26

Sweden

1,234,443

1,475,906

-16.y36

-

-

-

Russia

1,038,631

970,143

7.06

14,465

143,626

-89.93

Ukraine

807,373

284,866

183.42

-

107,205

-

S. Africa

511,995

344,833

48.48

-

-

-

Finland

313,619

-

-

21,135

-

-

Mali

143,807

-

-

-

-

-

US

61,292

-

  

-

  

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first nine months this year can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: iron ore  imp/exp statistics  Europe  raw mat  Turkey  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Nov

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 3.1 percent in January-September
16 Nov

Turkey's CRC imports up 6.3 percent in January-September
28 Oct

Turkey’s scrap imports in September down 21.5 percent from August
25 Oct

Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.2 percent in January-August
21 Oct

Turkey's iron ore imports up 16.4 percent in January-August