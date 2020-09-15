﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports down 7.6 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:23:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.19 million mt, increasing by 41.9 percent compared to June and up 60.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 23.9 percent to $118.25 million year on year, up 56 percent as compared to June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.76 million metric tons, down 7.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $556.2 million, decreasing by 13.8 percent compared to same period of 2018.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.18 million mt, up 0.26 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.31 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 743,709 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

    

 

 

 

 

January-July 2020

January- July 2019

Change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Change (%)

Brazil

3,178,025

3,169,843

0.26

514,646

243,326

111.5

Sweden

1,310,833

1,031,445

27.09

165,026

165,029

-

Russia

743,709

351,431

111.62

239,300

108,347

120.86

S. Africa

344,834

505,055

-31.72

171,885

166,977

2.94

Ukraine

177,661

319,047

-44.32

99,005

59,504

66.38


Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first seven months of last year can be seen in the graph below:


