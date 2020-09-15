Turkey's iron ore imports down 7.6 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:23:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.19 million mt, increasing by 41.9 percent compared to June and up 60.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 23.9 percent to $118.25 million year on year, up 56 percent as compared to June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.76 million metric tons, down 7.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $556.2 million, decreasing by 13.8 percent compared to same period of 2018.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.18 million mt, up 0.26 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.31 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 743,709 mt.



Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2020 January- July 2019 Change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Change (%) Brazil 3,178,025 3,169,843 0.26 514,646 243,326 111.5 Sweden 1,310,833 1,031,445 27.09 165,026 165,029 - Russia 743,709 351,431 111.62 239,300 108,347 120.86 S. Africa 344,834 505,055 -31.72 171,885 166,977 2.94 Ukraine 177,661 319,047 -44.32 99,005 59,504 66.38



Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first seven months of last year can be seen in the graph below: