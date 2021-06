Monday, 31 May 2021 16:44:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer Izmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced that it completed the drawing up of its technical project plans to double the capacity of its melting shop from 1,400,000 mt to 2,800,000 mt and that the contract negotiations for the main equipment in the investment have been started.

With this capacity rise, the company aims to strengthen its position in the sector and increase its turnover, as SteelOrbis previously reported.