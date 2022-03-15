Turkey’s HRC exports up 25.5 percent in January

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 12:10:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 25.5 percent year on year to 136,581 metric tons, down 51.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $122.39 million, down 54.0 percent month on month and increasing by 107.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In January, Turkey's largest HRC export destination was Egypt which received 79,344 metric tons. Egypt was followed by Italy with 12,907 metric tons and Algeria with 9,941 metric tons.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Egypt 79,344 - - Italy 12,907 20,454 -36.90 Algeria 9,941 2,853 248.44 UK 6,315 - - Iraq 4,438 2,647 67.66 Lebanon 3,762 - - Tunisia 3,062 5,153 -40.58 Greece 3,015 3,144 -4.10 Spain 2,597 19,591 -86.74 Ethiopia 2,490 - -

