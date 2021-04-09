Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February

Friday, 09 April 2021 15:14:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 45.8 percent to 58,999 metric tons compared to January and were down 71.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $38.64 million, down 34.5 percent month on month, while decreasing by 60.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 167,845 mt, down 64.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 54.5 percent to $97.64 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first two months of this year, Tunisia ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 26,463 mt, up 844.43 percent, followed by Italy which received 25,261 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-February are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Tunisia 26,463 2,802 844.43 21,310 - - Italy 25,261 219,336 -88.48 4,806 74,778 -93.57 Spain 23,783 72,450 -67.17 4,192 58,894 -92.88 South Africa 20,114 - - - - - Pakistan 18,068 - - - - - Algeria 17,739 8,269 114.52 14,885 - - Bulgaria 11,755 15,945 -26.28 - 608 - Greece 9,786 13,194 -25.83 6,642 3,858 72.16 Albania 4,386 6,951 -36.90 4,386 4,221 3.91 Iraq 3,347 6,837 -51.05 699 3,492 -79.98

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-February are as follows: