Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February

Friday, 09 April 2021 15:14:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 45.8 percent to 58,999 metric tons compared to January and were down 71.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $38.64 million, down 34.5 percent month on month, while decreasing by 60.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 167,845 mt, down 64.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 54.5 percent to $97.64 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first two months of this year, Tunisia ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 26,463 mt, up 844.43 percent, followed by Italy which received 25,261 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Tunisia

26,463

2,802

844.43

21,310

-

-

Italy

25,261

219,336

-88.48

4,806

74,778

-93.57

Spain

23,783

72,450

-67.17

4,192

58,894

-92.88

South Africa

20,114

-

-

-

-

-

Pakistan

18,068

-

-

-

-

-

Algeria

17,739

8,269

114.52

14,885

-

-

Bulgaria

11,755

15,945

-26.28

-

608

-

Greece

9,786

13,194

-25.83

6,642

3,858

72.16

Albania

4,386

6,951

-36.90

4,386

4,221

3.91

Iraq

3,347

6,837

-51.05

699

3,492

-79.98

