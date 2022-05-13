Turkey’s HRC exports down 5.3 percent in January-March

Friday, 13 May 2022 11:41:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 99.9 percent to 151,126 metric tons compared to February and were down 29.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $133.88 million, up 99.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 6.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 362,312 mt, down 5.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 34.2 percent to $322.71 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first three months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 130,896 mt, followed by Italy which received 67,237 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Egypt 130,896 5,129 2452.08 24,203 5,129 371.89 Italy 67,237 128,409 -47.64 41,533 103,149 -59.73 Greece 25,730 9,795 162.69 11,856 - - Tunisia 17,005 30,130 -43.56 8,909 3,666 143.02 Morocco 16,600 5,013 231.14 13,804 5,013 175.36 Switzerland 15,028 - - 15,028 - - Albania 13,973 4,350 221.22 7,018 - - Algeria 11,942 17,738 -32.68 2,001 - - Iraq 11,124 5,223 112.98 4,310 1,876 129.74 Lebanon 9,066 - - 3,820 - -

