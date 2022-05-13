Turkey’s HRC exports down 5.3 percent in January-March

﻿
In March this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 99.9 percent to 151,126 metric tons compared to February and were down 29.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $133.88 million, up 99.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 6.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 362,312 mt, down 5.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 34.2 percent to $322.71 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first three months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 130,896 mt, followed by Italy which received 67,237 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Egypt

130,896

5,129

2452.08

24,203

5,129

371.89

Italy

67,237

128,409

-47.64

41,533

103,149

-59.73

Greece

25,730

9,795

162.69

11,856

-

-

Tunisia

17,005

30,130

-43.56

8,909

3,666

143.02

Morocco

16,600

5,013

231.14

13,804

5,013

175.36

Switzerland

15,028

-

-

15,028

-

-

Albania

13,973

4,350

221.22

7,018

-

-

Algeria

11,942

17,738

-32.68

2,001

-

-

Iraq

11,124

5,223

112.98

4,310

1,876

129.74

Lebanon

9,066

-

-

3,820

-

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-March are as follows:


