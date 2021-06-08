﻿
Turkey's HRC exports down 29.2 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 08 June 2021
       

In April this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 13.3 percent to 186,273 metric tons compared to March and were up 3.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $143.38 million, up 0.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 59.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 568,822 mt, down 29.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.9 percent to $383.87 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first four months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 163,313 mt, down 49.65 percent, followed by Spain which received 95,705 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

163,313

324,363

-49.65

34,904

38,709

-9.83

Spain

95,705

149,960

-36.18

20,698

49,289

-58.01

USA

69,169

8,174

746.21

54,996

-

-

Tunisia

34,283

11,357

201.87

4,153

4,027

3.13

Belgium

28,365

8,916

218.14

28,365

-

-

Bulgaria

27,225

17,836

52.64

9,335

-

-

Greece

22,310

22,930

-2.70

12,515

1,867

570.33

South Africa

20,114

-

-

-

-

-

Pakistan

18,068

-

-

-

-

-

Algeria

17,744

8,287

114.12

-

-

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-April are as follows:


