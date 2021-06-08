Turkey’s HRC exports down 29.2 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 16:03:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 13.3 percent to 186,273 metric tons compared to March and were up 3.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $143.38 million, up 0.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 59.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 568,822 mt, down 29.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.9 percent to $383.87 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first four months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 163,313 mt, down 49.65 percent, followed by Spain which received 95,705 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 163,313 324,363 -49.65 34,904 38,709 -9.83 Spain 95,705 149,960 -36.18 20,698 49,289 -58.01 USA 69,169 8,174 746.21 54,996 - - Tunisia 34,283 11,357 201.87 4,153 4,027 3.13 Belgium 28,365 8,916 218.14 28,365 - - Bulgaria 27,225 17,836 52.64 9,335 - - Greece 22,310 22,930 -2.70 12,515 1,867 570.33 South Africa 20,114 - - - - - Pakistan 18,068 - - - - - Algeria 17,744 8,287 114.12 - - -

