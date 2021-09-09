Turkey’s HRC exports down 25.8 percent in January-July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:07:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 15.5 percent to 193,431 metric tons compared to June and were down 17.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $177.27 million, up 20.7 percent month on month, while increasing by 80.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.



In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.18 million mt, down 25.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.6 percent to $905.6 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first seven months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 329,608 mt, down 43.03 percent, followed by Spain which received 174,116 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January- July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 329,608 578,582 -43.03 43,369 37,232 16.48 Spain 174,116 253,670 -31.36 26,075 27,562 -5.40 USA 166,472 8,174 - 11,844 - - Greece 58,925 65,547 -10.10 17,262 3,344 416.21 Portugal 58,879 60,005 -1.88 27,118 6,299 330.51 Tunusia 49,714 13,265 274.78 - 151 - Belgium 48,784 67,175 -27.38 19,306 9,808 96.84 South Africa 44,876 - - - - - Bulgaria 31,058 81,613 -61.94 3,354 27,796 -87.93 Egypt 27,955 304,568 -90.82 15,274 88,642 -82.77

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-July are as follows: