Turkey’s HRC exports down 25.8 percent in January-July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:07:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 15.5 percent to 193,431 metric tons compared to June and were down 17.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $177.27 million, up 20.7 percent month on month, while increasing by 80.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.18 million mt, down 25.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.6 percent to $905.6 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first seven months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 329,608 mt, down 43.03 percent, followed by Spain which received 174,116 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January- July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

329,608

578,582

-43.03

43,369

37,232

16.48

Spain

174,116

253,670

-31.36

26,075

27,562

-5.40

USA

166,472

8,174

-

11,844

-

-

Greece

58,925

65,547

-10.10

17,262

3,344

416.21

Portugal

58,879

60,005

-1.88

27,118

6,299

330.51

Tunusia

49,714

13,265

274.78

-

151

-

Belgium

48,784

67,175

-27.38

19,306

9,808

96.84

South Africa

44,876

-

-

-

-

-

Bulgaria

31,058

81,613

-61.94

3,354

27,796

-87.93

Egypt

27,955

304,568

-90.82

15,274

88,642

-82.77

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-July are as follows:


