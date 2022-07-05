﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 24.7 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:45:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 22.0 percent to 140,416 metric tons compared to April and were down 43.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $147.77 million, up 29.3 percent month on month, while decreasing by 25.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 614,650 mt, down 24.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 0.1 percent to $581.12 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first five months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 153,197 mt, followed by Italy which received 95,653 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Egypt

153,197

12,681

1108.08

11,441

-

-

Italy

95,653

251,790

-62.01

21,013

89,163

-76.43

Greece

42,585

30,141

41.29

9,097

7,831

16.17

Bulgaria

39,427

27,254

44.67

21,819

-

-

Tunisia

38,212

49,716

-23.14

2,604

15,433

-83.13

Albania

31,979

6,308

406.96

12,600

-

-

Algeria

24,745

17,743

39.46

12,803

-

-

Israel

24,465

3,227

658.13

5,261

-

-

Macedonia

20,226

-

-

-

-

-

Iraq

19,573

8,030

143.75

4,642

886

423.93

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:


