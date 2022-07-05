Turkey’s HRC exports down 24.7 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:45:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 22.0 percent to 140,416 metric tons compared to April and were down 43.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $147.77 million, up 29.3 percent month on month, while decreasing by 25.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 614,650 mt, down 24.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 0.1 percent to $581.12 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first five months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 153,197 mt, followed by Italy which received 95,653 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Egypt 153,197 12,681 1108.08 11,441 - - Italy 95,653 251,790 -62.01 21,013 89,163 -76.43 Greece 42,585 30,141 41.29 9,097 7,831 16.17 Bulgaria 39,427 27,254 44.67 21,819 - - Tunisia 38,212 49,716 -23.14 2,604 15,433 -83.13 Albania 31,979 6,308 406.96 12,600 - - Algeria 24,745 17,743 39.46 12,803 - - Israel 24,465 3,227 658.13 5,261 - - Macedonia 20,226 - - - - - Iraq 19,573 8,030 143.75 4,642 886 423.93

