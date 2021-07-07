Turkey’s HRC exports down 21.7 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 35.5 percent to 250,831 metric tons compared to April and were up 3.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $200.27 million, up 40.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 72.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 818,440 mt, down 21.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 18.4 percent to $583.20 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.
In the first five months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 253,152 mt, down 36.13 percent, followed by Spain which received 127,046 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2021
|
January-May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
May 2021
|
May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
253,152
|
396,362
|
-36.13
|
90,525
|
71,999
|
25.73
|
Spain
|
127,046
|
171,414
|
-25.88
|
31,341
|
21,455
|
46.08
|
USA
|
119,961
|
8,174
|
1367.59
|
51,160
|
-
|
-
|
Tunisia
|
49,863
|
11,357
|
339.05
|
15,581
|
-
|
-
|
South Africa
|
44,876
|
-
|
-
|
24,763
|
-
|
-
|
Greece
|
30,142
|
44,845
|
-32.79
|
7,831
|
21,915
|
-64.27
|
Belgium
|
28,365
|
52,000
|
-45.45
|
-
|
43,084
|
-
|
Bulgaria
|
27,253
|
20,995
|
29.81
|
183
|
3,158
|
-94.21
|
Pakistan
|
18,068
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Algeria
|
17,744
|
22,367
|
-20.67
|
-
|
14,080
|
-
