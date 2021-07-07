﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 21.7 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:16:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 35.5 percent to 250,831 metric tons compared to April and were up 3.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $200.27 million, up 40.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 72.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 818,440 mt, down 21.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 18.4 percent to $583.20 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first five months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 253,152 mt, down 36.13 percent, followed by Spain which received 127,046 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

253,152

396,362

-36.13

90,525

71,999

25.73

Spain

127,046

171,414

-25.88

31,341

21,455

46.08

USA

119,961

8,174

1367.59

51,160

-

-

Tunisia

49,863

11,357

339.05

15,581

-

-

South Africa

44,876

-

-

24,763

-

-

Greece

30,142

44,845

-32.79

7,831

21,915

-64.27

Belgium

28,365

52,000

-45.45

-

43,084

-

Bulgaria

27,253

20,995

29.81

183

3,158

-94.21

Pakistan

18,068

-

-

-

-

-

Algeria

17,744

22,367

-20.67

-

14,080

-

