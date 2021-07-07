Turkey’s HRC exports down 21.7 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:16:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 35.5 percent to 250,831 metric tons compared to April and were up 3.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $200.27 million, up 40.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 72.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 818,440 mt, down 21.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 18.4 percent to $583.20 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first five months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 253,152 mt, down 36.13 percent, followed by Spain which received 127,046 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 253,152 396,362 -36.13 90,525 71,999 25.73 Spain 127,046 171,414 -25.88 31,341 21,455 46.08 USA 119,961 8,174 1367.59 51,160 - - Tunisia 49,863 11,357 339.05 15,581 - - South Africa 44,876 - - 24,763 - - Greece 30,142 44,845 -32.79 7,831 21,915 -64.27 Belgium 28,365 52,000 -45.45 - 43,084 - Bulgaria 27,253 20,995 29.81 183 3,158 -94.21 Pakistan 18,068 - - - - - Algeria 17,744 22,367 -20.67 - 14,080 -

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows: