Turkey’s HRC exports down 18.7 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 14:03:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 9.0 percent to 179,404 metric tons compared to June and were down 6.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $172.84 million, up 4.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 2.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 955,820 mt, down 18.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.4 percent to $916.9 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 211,024 mt, followed by Italy which received 173,375 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first seven months of this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Egypt 211,024 27,956 654.84 31,425 15,275 105.73 Italy 173,375 329,310 -47.35 50,515 43,080 17.26 Bulgaria 94,733 31,052 205.08 23,254 3,348 594.56 Greece 62,251 58,857 5.77 - 17,195 - Tunisia 41,328 49,716 -16.87 3,121 - - Albania 35,693 14,212 151.15 3,931 5,594 -29.73 Algeria 34,525 20,800 65.99 9,671 - - Belgium 31,972 48,784 -34.46 26,427 19,306 36.88 Israel 28,524 10,457 172.77 3,404 6,762 -49.66 Iraq 27,825 11,007 152.79 3,262 567 475.31

