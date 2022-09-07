﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports down 18.7 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 14:03:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 9.0 percent to 179,404 metric tons compared to June and were down 6.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $172.84 million, up 4.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 2.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 955,820 mt, down 18.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.4 percent to $916.9 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 211,024 mt, followed by Italy which received 173,375 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first seven months of this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Egypt

211,024

27,956

654.84

31,425

15,275

105.73

Italy

173,375

329,310

-47.35

50,515

43,080

17.26

Bulgaria

94,733

31,052

205.08

23,254

3,348

594.56

Greece

62,251

58,857

5.77

-

17,195

-

Tunisia

41,328

49,716

-16.87

3,121

-

-

Albania

35,693

14,212

151.15

3,931

5,594

-29.73

Algeria

34,525

20,800

65.99

9,671

-

-

Belgium

31,972

48,784

-34.46

26,427

19,306

36.88

Israel

28,524

10,457

172.77

3,404

6,762

-49.66

Iraq

27,825

11,007

152.79

3,262

567

475.31

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-July are as follows:


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local and import HRC prices in EU keep climbing due to energy issue

07 Sep | Flats and Slab

HRC import activity still slow in Vietnam, market seeks clearer direction

07 Sep | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters mostly not aggressive, but some cut prices to sign deals

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC offers from mills slightly higher, but deal prices keep falling

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.6% in late Aug

06 Sep | Steel News

Stronger local HRC prices in Turkey trigger uptrend in import segment

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Asian slab market at standstill with a lack of sellers at current low prices

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices slump due to slow demand, base price cuts

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices still stable amid lack of demand improvement

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Indian domestic mills cut flat products base prices by $19-25/mt for Sept

05 Sep | Flats and Slab