Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.6 percent in 2020

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:07:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 46.6 percent to 223,299 metric tons compared to November and were down 2.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $120.10 million, up 57.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In 2020, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.59 million mt, down 15.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 23.0 percent to $1.21 billion, both compared to 2019.

In 2020, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 897,996 mt, down 13.53 percent, followed by Egypt which received 357,345 mt of HRC from Turkey in 2020.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in 2020 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

897,996

1,038,462

-13.53

71,295

66,917

6.54

Egypt

357,345

277,929

28.57

18,765

53,340

-64.82

Spain

323,605

590,059

-45.16

10,413

69,767

-85.07

Bulgaria

152,409

125,174

21.76

2,048

-

-

Pakistan

115,624

57,077

102.58

-

108

-

Portugal

106,234

194,217

-45.30

39,735

6,330

527.73

South Africa

95,288

15,059

532.76

37,084

4,385

745.70

China

92,007

-

-

-

-

-

Greece

86,164

103,980

-17.13

7,089

6,822

3.91

Belgium

72,490

127,594

-43.19

5,315

-

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in 2020 are as follows:


