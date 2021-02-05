Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.6 percent in 2020

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:07:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 46.6 percent to 223,299 metric tons compared to November and were down 2.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $120.10 million, up 57.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In 2020, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.59 million mt, down 15.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 23.0 percent to $1.21 billion, both compared to 2019.

In 2020, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 897,996 mt, down 13.53 percent, followed by Egypt which received 357,345 mt of HRC from Turkey in 2020.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in 2020 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Y-o-y change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 897,996 1,038,462 -13.53 71,295 66,917 6.54 Egypt 357,345 277,929 28.57 18,765 53,340 -64.82 Spain 323,605 590,059 -45.16 10,413 69,767 -85.07 Bulgaria 152,409 125,174 21.76 2,048 - - Pakistan 115,624 57,077 102.58 - 108 - Portugal 106,234 194,217 -45.30 39,735 6,330 527.73 South Africa 95,288 15,059 532.76 37,084 4,385 745.70 China 92,007 - - - - - Greece 86,164 103,980 -17.13 7,089 6,822 3.91 Belgium 72,490 127,594 -43.19 5,315 - -

