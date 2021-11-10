﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.3 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 14:30:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 5.3 percent to 268,611 metric tons compared to August and were up 34.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $288.5 million, up 10.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 215.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


 

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.7 million mt, down 15.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 59.3 percent to $1.45 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first nine months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 465,721 mt, down 36.13 percent, followed by the US which received 290,792 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January- September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

465,721

729,208

-36.13

78,565

88,405

-11.13

USA

290,792

11,225

2490.57

61,981

3,051

1931.50

Spain

255,868

295,684

-13.47

34,701

5,376

545.48

Belgium

127,180

67,175

89.33

59,978

-

-

Greece

64,790

71,362

-9.21

2,060

5,814

-64.57

Portugal

62,235

66,500

-6.41

3,311

1,787

85.28

Tunisia

56,264

17,384

223.65

5,532

807

585.50

Canada

52,059

-

-

6,203

-

-

South Africa

45,067

39,462

14.20

-

-

-

Bulgaria

42,837

126,556

-66.15

1,645

41,260

-96.01

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:

 


