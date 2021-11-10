Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.3 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 14:30:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 5.3 percent to 268,611 metric tons compared to August and were up 34.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $288.5 million, up 10.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 215.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.





In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.7 million mt, down 15.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 59.3 percent to $1.45 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first nine months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 465,721 mt, down 36.13 percent, followed by the US which received 290,792 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January- September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 465,721 729,208 -36.13 78,565 88,405 -11.13 USA 290,792 11,225 2490.57 61,981 3,051 1931.50 Spain 255,868 295,684 -13.47 34,701 5,376 545.48 Belgium 127,180 67,175 89.33 59,978 - - Greece 64,790 71,362 -9.21 2,060 5,814 -64.57 Portugal 62,235 66,500 -6.41 3,311 1,787 85.28 Tunisia 56,264 17,384 223.65 5,532 807 585.50 Canada 52,059 - - 6,203 - - South Africa 45,067 39,462 14.20 - - - Bulgaria 42,837 126,556 -66.15 1,645 41,260 -96.01

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows: