Turkey’s HRC exports down 14.9 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 7.6 percent to 203,134 metric tons compared to August and were up 7.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $93.34 million, down 1.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.
In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.01 million mt, down 14.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 26.1 percent to $914.72 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.
In the first nine months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 729,916 mt, down 6.6 percent, followed by Egypt which received 315,255 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2020
|
January-September 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2020
|
September 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
729,916
|
781,479
|
-6.60
|
89,114
|
53,283
|
67.25
|
Egypt
|
315,255
|
184,616
|
70.76
|
-
|
3,818
|
-
|
Spain
|
295,753
|
431,723
|
-31.49
|
5,445
|
53,324
|
-89.79
|
Bulgaria
|
126,556
|
94,544
|
33.86
|
41,261
|
12,580
|
227.99
|
Greece
|
71,378
|
69,417
|
2.82
|
5,830
|
9,591
|
-39.21
|
China
|
71,223
|
-
|
-
|
22,024
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
67,176
|
122,957
|
-45.37
|
-
|
2,605
|
-
|
Portugal
|
66,500
|
149,485
|
-55.51
|
1,788
|
10,025
|
-82.16
|
Algeria
|
47,040
|
38,819
|
21.18
|
7,255
|
-
|
-
|
South Africa
|
39,463
|
10,674
|
269.71
|
-
|
10,601
|
-
