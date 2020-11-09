﻿
Turkey's HRC exports down 14.9 percent in January-September

Monday, 09 November 2020 17:17:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 7.6 percent to 203,134 metric tons compared to August and were up 7.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $93.34 million, down 1.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.01 million mt, down 14.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 26.1 percent to $914.72 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first nine months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 729,916 mt, down 6.6 percent, followed by Egypt which received 315,255 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

729,916

781,479

-6.60

89,114

53,283

67.25

Egypt

315,255

184,616

70.76

-

3,818

-

Spain

295,753

431,723

-31.49

5,445

53,324

-89.79

Bulgaria

126,556

94,544

33.86

41,261

12,580

227.99

Greece

71,378

69,417

2.82

5,830

9,591

-39.21

China

71,223

-

-

22,024

-

-

Belgium

67,176

122,957

-45.37

-

2,605

-

Portugal

66,500

149,485

-55.51

1,788

10,025

-82.16

Algeria

47,040

38,819

21.18

7,255

-

-

South Africa

39,463

10,674

269.71

-

10,601

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:

 


