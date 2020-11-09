Turkey’s HRC exports down 14.9 percent in January-September

Monday, 09 November 2020 17:17:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 7.6 percent to 203,134 metric tons compared to August and were up 7.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $93.34 million, down 1.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.01 million mt, down 14.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 26.1 percent to $914.72 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first nine months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 729,916 mt, down 6.6 percent, followed by Egypt which received 315,255 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 729,916 781,479 -6.60 89,114 53,283 67.25 Egypt 315,255 184,616 70.76 - 3,818 - Spain 295,753 431,723 -31.49 5,445 53,324 -89.79 Bulgaria 126,556 94,544 33.86 41,261 12,580 227.99 Greece 71,378 69,417 2.82 5,830 9,591 -39.21 China 71,223 - - 22,024 - - Belgium 67,176 122,957 -45.37 - 2,605 - Portugal 66,500 149,485 -55.51 1,788 10,025 -82.16 Algeria 47,040 38,819 21.18 7,255 - - South Africa 39,463 10,674 269.71 - 10,601 -

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows: