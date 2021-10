Friday, 01 October 2021 17:45:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Habaş will start hybrid car production at the plant in Gebze which it took over from Japan-based automobile manufacturer Honda, according to local media reports. The company has also bought the equipment of Honda’s plant in the UK, SteelOrbis understands.

Honda had announced that it will stop production at the plants in Turkey and would hand over the plant in Gebze to Habaş, as SteelOrbis previously reported.