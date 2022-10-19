﻿
Turkey’s Ford Otosan suspends production at Romanian plant amid supply disruptions

Wednesday, 19 October 2022
       

Turkish automotive producer Ford Otosan announced on October 17 that it has suspended vehicle and engine production at its Craiova plant located in Romania as of October 13 due to supply disruptions. The operations are expected to resume on October 24, while the suspension is not anticipated to cause any change in the company’s 2022 production and sales targets.

Ford Otosan said that efforts to minimize the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage thanks to its main partner, Ford Motor Company, and also collaboration with suppliers, are underway, adding that the effects of the production loss caused by the suspension of production has been reduced by the increase in the pace of planned production in following months.

The Craiova plant which was acquired by Ford Otosan in March this year has an annual vehicle production capacity of 250,000 units.


Tags: Romania Europe Automotive 

