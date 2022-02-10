Turkey’s Ege Çelik to upgrade wire rod mill to expand value-added product range

Thursday, 10 February 2022 15:41:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received an order to upgrade Turkey-based Ege Çelik Endüstrisi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.’s wire rod mill in Izmir, Turkey.

The addition of a new wire rod outlet will expand the producer’s value-added product range for markets in Turkey and Europe, with greater capability for surface finish quality and dimensional tolerance in its wire rod products. Thermomechanical rolling will improve drawability while reducing overall heat treatment costs. The new wire rod outlet is scheduled to be commissioned in summer 2023.

The new mill will be capable of rolling rods with a diameter of 5.5-26 mm at speeds up to 134 tons per hour, or 120 tons per hour with thermomechanical rolling. Ege Çelik operations will produce low, medium, and high carbon steels, along with cold heading quality, and welding wire grades for the automotive and other industries seeking higher-quality products.