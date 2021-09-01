﻿
Turkey’s economy grows by 21.7 percent in Q2

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 11:51:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the second quarter this year increased by 21.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter of the current year, household final consumption expenditure increased by 22.9 percent, government final consumption expenditure rose by 4.2 percent and gross fixed capital formation increased by 20.3 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2020.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 22.5 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the second quarter of the current year.


