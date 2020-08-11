Turkey’s crude steel output falls in June, exports and imports rise

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:40:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Crude steel production in Turkey declined by 3.8 percent year on year in June this year to 2.8 million mt, according to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). In the January-June period this year, Turkey’s crude steel production totaled 16.3 million mt, declining by 4.1 percent year on year, following the impact of the average decline of 26 percent in April and May.

Turkey’s finished steel consumption, which increased by 42.7 percent in the first quarter of the current year, declined by 18.2 percent in the second quarter due to the increasing impact of the pandemic. Following the average 29 percent decline recorded in the previous two months, finished steel consumption in Turkey increased by seven percent year on year in June to 2.4 million mt. In the first half of the current year, Turkey’s finished steel consumption rose by 8.7 percent, despite the sharp decline seen in April and May.

In June, Turkey's steel exports rose by 40.3 percent to 2 million mt, while the value of these exports increased by 24.3 percent to $1.3 billion, year on year. Exports in the January-June period stood at 9.9 million mt, down by 11.3 percent year on year, while the value of exports during this period was $6.8 million, down by 17 percent year on year.

In June, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 59.8 percent to 1.4 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 27.8 percent to $940 million, both year on year. In the first six months of the current year, imports decreased by 2.8 percent year on year to $4.8 billion.

According to the association, the decrease in Turkey's steel exports will gain momentum in the coming months due to the quota imposed by the EU, the country’s most important export market, with the quotas for some products already being exhausted. According to the European Commission’s data, the three-month quota volumes imposed on Turkey for construction steel, railway material and hollow structural sections for the period from July 1 to September 30 were exhausted before the end of the first month and more than 90 percent of the quotas for organic coated plate, beams and wire rod were used by the end of July. The TCUD underlined that, in order to prevent an increase in imports, the implementation of the duties announced by Turkey against the EU is important in terms of ensuring that Turkish steel consumption which has been increasing since June is met by local production, thereby compensating for losses incurred by Turkey during the period of the pandemic, and increasing the contribution of the Turkish steel industry to Turkey’s current deficit.