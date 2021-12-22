﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports up 8.6 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:13:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 35.3 percent month on month to 55,582 mt, up 42.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $64.2 million, decreasing by 30.2 percent compared to September and up 213.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 667,853 metric tons, up 8.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $616 million, increasing by 93.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first 10 months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 263,050 mt, down 29.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 228,317 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January- October 2020

Change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Change (%)

Russia

263,050

371,124

-29.12

20,003

17,234

16.07

China

228,317

34,834

555.44

15,210

6,467

135.19

South Korea

73,871

50,414

46.53

10,953

8,727

25.51

Netherlands

23,101

16,314

41.60

1,521

1,343

13.25

Belgium

17,290

62,532

-72.35

832

1,023

-18.67

Ukraine

16,284

13,969

16.57

1,661

1,039

59.87

Romania

10,452

30,576

-65.82

626

63

893.65

Italy

7,417

12,307

-39.73

30

588

-94.90

Sweden

5,803

3,506

65.52

349

287

21.60

Spain

5,282

3,009

75.54

719

411

74.94

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below:


