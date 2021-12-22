Turkey's CRC imports up 8.6 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 35.3 percent month on month to 55,582 mt, up 42.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $64.2 million, decreasing by 30.2 percent compared to September and up 213.7 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 667,853 metric tons, up 8.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $616 million, increasing by 93.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the first 10 months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 263,050 mt, down 29.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 228,317 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-October are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2021
|
January- October 2020
|
Change (%)
|
October 2021
|
October 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
263,050
|
371,124
|
-29.12
|
20,003
|
17,234
|
16.07
|
China
|
228,317
|
34,834
|
555.44
|
15,210
|
6,467
|
135.19
|
South Korea
|
73,871
|
50,414
|
46.53
|
10,953
|
8,727
|
25.51
|
Netherlands
|
23,101
|
16,314
|
41.60
|
1,521
|
1,343
|
13.25
|
Belgium
|
17,290
|
62,532
|
-72.35
|
832
|
1,023
|
-18.67
|
Ukraine
|
16,284
|
13,969
|
16.57
|
1,661
|
1,039
|
59.87
|
Romania
|
10,452
|
30,576
|
-65.82
|
626
|
63
|
893.65
|
Italy
|
7,417
|
12,307
|
-39.73
|
30
|
588
|
-94.90
|
Sweden
|
5,803
|
3,506
|
65.52
|
349
|
287
|
21.60
|
Spain
|
5,282
|
3,009
|
75.54
|
719
|
411
|
74.94
Turkey's CRC import sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below: