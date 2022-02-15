Turkey's CRC imports up 15 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 11:59:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 21.8 percent month on month to 57,046 mt, up 60.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was 62.4 million, decreasing by 25.1 percent compared to December and up 178.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 794,602 metric tons, up 15 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $758.4 million, increasing by 108.2 percent compared to 2020.

In 2021, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 324,539 mt, down 21.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 258,879 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January- December 2020 Change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Change (%) Russia 324,539 413,348 -21.49 31,883 24,272 31.36 China 258,879 38,481 572.74 9,296 - - South Korea 87,258 56,718 53.85 5,283 1,436 267.90 Netherlands 26,660 21,925 21.60 1,846 1,379 33.87 Belgium 19,284 66,322 -70.92 582 1,146 -49.21 Ukraine 17,270 15,957 8.23 986 318 210.06 Romania 12,947 32,257 -59.86 2,345 706 232.15 Italy 8,958 18,504 -51.59 710 3,369 -78.93 Sweden 6,537 4,787 36.56 465 859 -45.87 Kazakhstan 6,056 - - 887 - -

