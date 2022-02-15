﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports up 15 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 11:59:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 21.8 percent month on month to 57,046 mt, up 60.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was 62.4 million, decreasing by 25.1 percent compared to December and up 178.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 794,602 metric tons, up 15 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $758.4 million, increasing by 108.2 percent compared to 2020.

In 2021, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 324,539 mt, down 21.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 258,879 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Change (%)

Russia

324,539

413,348

-21.49

31,883

24,272

31.36

China

258,879

38,481

572.74

9,296

-

-

South Korea

87,258

56,718

53.85

5,283

1,436

267.90

Netherlands

26,660

21,925

21.60

1,846

1,379

33.87

Belgium

19,284

66,322

-70.92

582

1,146

-49.21

Ukraine

17,270

15,957

8.23

986

318

210.06

Romania

12,947

32,257

-59.86

2,345

706

232.15

Italy

8,958

18,504

-51.59

710

3,369

-78.93

Sweden

6,537

4,787

36.56

465

859

-45.87

Kazakhstan

6,056

-

-

887

-

-

Turkey's CRC import sources in 2021 can be seen in the graph below:


