Turkey's CRC imports up 15 percent in 2021

In December last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 21.8 percent month on month to 57,046 mt, up 60.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was 62.4 million, decreasing by 25.1 percent compared to December and up 178.7 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 794,602 metric tons, up 15 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $758.4 million, increasing by 108.2 percent compared to 2020.
In 2021, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 324,539 mt, down 21.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 258,879 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in 2021 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December 2021
|
January- December 2020
|
Change (%)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
324,539
|
413,348
|
-21.49
|
31,883
|
24,272
|
31.36
|
China
|
258,879
|
38,481
|
572.74
|
9,296
|
-
|
-
|
South Korea
|
87,258
|
56,718
|
53.85
|
5,283
|
1,436
|
267.90
|
Netherlands
|
26,660
|
21,925
|
21.60
|
1,846
|
1,379
|
33.87
|
Belgium
|
19,284
|
66,322
|
-70.92
|
582
|
1,146
|
-49.21
|
Ukraine
|
17,270
|
15,957
|
8.23
|
986
|
318
|
210.06
|
Romania
|
12,947
|
32,257
|
-59.86
|
2,345
|
706
|
232.15
|
Italy
|
8,958
|
18,504
|
-51.59
|
710
|
3,369
|
-78.93
|
Sweden
|
6,537
|
4,787
|
36.56
|
465
|
859
|
-45.87
|
Kazakhstan
|
6,056
|
-
|
-
|
887
|
-
|
-
Turkey's CRC import sources in 2021 can be seen in the graph below: