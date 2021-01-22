Turkey's CRC imports up 12.6 percent in January-November

In November last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 3.6 percent month on month to 40,317 mt, up 56.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $23.71 million, increasing by 15.8 percent compared to October and up 55.6 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the first eleven months of last year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 655,413 metric tons, up 12.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $341.83 million, decreasing by 3.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the first eleven months of last year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 389,077 mt, up 30.31 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 65,168 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-November are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2020
|
January-November 2019
|
Change (%)
|
November 2020
|
November 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
389,077
|
298,589
|
30.31
|
17,952
|
13,334
|
34.63
|
Belgium
|
65,168
|
54,249
|
20.13
|
2,636
|
3,697
|
-28.70
|
South Korea
|
55,282
|
11,586
|
377.14
|
4,867
|
541
|
799.63
|
China
|
38,482
|
15,271
|
151.99
|
3,646
|
106
|
3339.62
|
Romania
|
31,551
|
61,968
|
-49.09
|
974
|
3,345
|
-70.88
|
Netherlands
|
20,546
|
20,918
|
-1.78
|
4,231
|
2,084
|
103.02
|
Ukraine
|
15,639
|
11,720
|
33.44
|
1,670
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
15,134
|
40,279
|
-62.43
|
2,828
|
298
|
848.99
|
Sweden
|
3,928
|
4,953
|
-20.69
|
423
|
487
|
-13.14
|
Austria
|
3,686
|
1,085
|
239.72
|
529
|
134
|
294.78
Turkey's CRC import sources in January-November can be seen in the graph below: