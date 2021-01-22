﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports up 12.6 percent in January-November

Friday, 22 January 2021 12:18:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 3.6 percent month on month to 40,317 mt, up 56.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $23.71 million, increasing by 15.8 percent compared to October and up 55.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first eleven months of last year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 655,413 metric tons, up 12.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $341.83 million, decreasing by 3.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first eleven months of last year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 389,077 mt, up 30.31 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 65,168 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Change (%)

Russia

389,077

298,589

30.31

17,952

13,334

34.63

Belgium

65,168

54,249

20.13

2,636

3,697

-28.70

South Korea

55,282

11,586

377.14

4,867

541

799.63

China

38,482

15,271

151.99

3,646

106

3339.62

Romania

31,551

61,968

-49.09

974

3,345

-70.88

Netherlands

20,546

20,918

-1.78

4,231

2,084

103.02

Ukraine

15,639

11,720

33.44

1,670

-

-

Italy

15,134

40,279

-62.43

2,828

298

848.99

Sweden

3,928

4,953

-20.69

423

487

-13.14

Austria

3,686

1,085

239.72

529

134

294.78

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-November can be seen in the graph below:


