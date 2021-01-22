Turkey's CRC imports up 12.6 percent in January-November

Friday, 22 January 2021 12:18:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 3.6 percent month on month to 40,317 mt, up 56.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $23.71 million, increasing by 15.8 percent compared to October and up 55.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first eleven months of last year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 655,413 metric tons, up 12.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $341.83 million, decreasing by 3.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first eleven months of last year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 389,077 mt, up 30.31 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 65,168 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Change (%) Russia 389,077 298,589 30.31 17,952 13,334 34.63 Belgium 65,168 54,249 20.13 2,636 3,697 -28.70 South Korea 55,282 11,586 377.14 4,867 541 799.63 China 38,482 15,271 151.99 3,646 106 3339.62 Romania 31,551 61,968 -49.09 974 3,345 -70.88 Netherlands 20,546 20,918 -1.78 4,231 2,084 103.02 Ukraine 15,639 11,720 33.44 1,670 - - Italy 15,134 40,279 -62.43 2,828 298 848.99 Sweden 3,928 4,953 -20.69 423 487 -13.14 Austria 3,686 1,085 239.72 529 134 294.78

