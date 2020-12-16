Turkey's CRC imports up 10.5 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 12:36:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 10.9 percent month on month to 38,911 mt, down 28.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $20.47 million, decreasing by 11.7 percent compared to September and down 37.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 615,092 metric tons, up 10.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $318.12 million, decreasing by 5.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first ten months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 371,124 mt, up 30.10 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 62,532 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Change (%) Russia 371,124 285,255 30.10 17,235 30,347 -43.21 Belgium 62,532 50,551 23.70 1,024 9,770 -89.52 South Korea 50,415 11,045 356.45 8,727 1,952 347.08 China 34,836 15,165 129.71 6,467 1,534 321.58 Romania 30,577 58,623 -47.84 - 4,699 - Netherlands 16,315 18,834 -13.37 1,344 1,562 -13.96 Ukraine 13,969 11,720 19.19 1,039 462 124.89 Italy 12,307 39,981 -69.22 588 2,211 -73.41 Japan 3,523 15,778 -77.67 - - - Sweden 3,506 4,465 -21.48 287 682 -57.92

