﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's CRC imports up 10.5 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 12:36:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 10.9 percent month on month to 38,911 mt, down 28.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $20.47 million, decreasing by 11.7 percent compared to September and down 37.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 615,092 metric tons, up 10.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $318.12 million, decreasing by 5.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first ten months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 371,124 mt, up 30.10 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 62,532 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Change (%)

Russia

371,124

285,255

30.10

17,235

30,347

-43.21

Belgium

62,532

50,551

23.70

1,024

9,770

-89.52

South Korea

50,415

11,045

356.45

8,727

1,952

347.08

China

34,836

15,165

129.71

6,467

1,534

321.58

Romania

30,577

58,623

-47.84

-

4,699

-

Netherlands

16,315

18,834

-13.37

1,344

1,562

-13.96

Ukraine

13,969

11,720

19.19

1,039

462

124.89

Italy

12,307

39,981

-69.22

588

2,211

-73.41

Japan

3,523

15,778

-77.67

-

-

-

Sweden

3,506

4,465

-21.48

287

682

-57.92

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: flats  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  crc  Europe  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Dec

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.4 percent in January-October
14  Dec

Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.5 percent in January-October
11  Dec

Turkey’s billet imports up 10.2 percent in January-October
09  Dec

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 7.4 percent in January-October
18  Nov

Turkey's iron ore imports down 8.3 percent in January-September