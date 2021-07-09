Turkey's CRC imports down 9.8 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 38.7 percent month on month to 48,133 mt, down 4.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $42.30 million, decreasing by 29.0 percent compared to April and up 51.1 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 283,993 metric tons, down 9.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $210.22 million, increasing by 27.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 160,310 mt, up 4.93 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 41,591 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2021
|
January-May 2020
|
Change (%)
|
May 2021
|
May 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
160,310
|
152,784
|
4.93
|
22,060
|
16,484
|
33.83
|
China
|
41,591
|
18,418
|
125.82
|
3,939
|
11,021
|
-64.26
|
South Korea
|
27,607
|
38,060
|
-27.46
|
12,349
|
9,525
|
29.65
|
Netherlands
|
13,857
|
9,633
|
43.85
|
1,198
|
956
|
25.31
|
Ukraine
|
11,375
|
10,930
|
4.07
|
-
|
1,472
|
-
|
Belgium
|
7,853
|
35,503
|
-77.88
|
1,915
|
727
|
163.41
|
Italy
|
4,875
|
9,259
|
-47.35
|
1,453
|
4,107
|
-64.62
|
Romania
|
4,428
|
27,161
|
-83.70
|
2,181
|
833
|
161.82
|
Austria
|
3,315
|
1,871
|
77.18
|
894
|
385
|
132.21
|
Sweden
|
2,785
|
1,542
|
80.61
|
577
|
435
|
32.64
Turkey's CRC import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below: