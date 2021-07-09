﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports down 9.8 percent in January-May

Friday, 09 July 2021 13:42:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 38.7 percent month on month to 48,133 mt, down 4.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $42.30 million, decreasing by 29.0 percent compared to April and up 51.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 283,993 metric tons, down 9.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $210.22 million, increasing by 27.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 160,310 mt, up 4.93 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 41,591 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Change (%)

Russia

160,310

152,784

4.93

22,060

16,484

33.83

China

41,591

18,418

125.82

3,939

11,021

-64.26

South Korea

27,607

38,060

-27.46

12,349

9,525

29.65

Netherlands

13,857

9,633

43.85

1,198

956

25.31

Ukraine

11,375

10,930

4.07

-

1,472

-

Belgium

7,853

35,503

-77.88

1,915

727

163.41

Italy

4,875

9,259

-47.35

1,453

4,107

-64.62

Romania

4,428

27,161

-83.70

2,181

833

161.82

Austria

3,315

1,871

77.18

894

385

132.21

Sweden

2,785

1,542

80.61

577

435

32.64

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below:


