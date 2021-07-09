Turkey's CRC imports down 9.8 percent in January-May

Friday, 09 July 2021 13:42:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 38.7 percent month on month to 48,133 mt, down 4.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $42.30 million, decreasing by 29.0 percent compared to April and up 51.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 283,993 metric tons, down 9.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $210.22 million, increasing by 27.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 160,310 mt, up 4.93 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 41,591 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Change (%) Russia 160,310 152,784 4.93 22,060 16,484 33.83 China 41,591 18,418 125.82 3,939 11,021 -64.26 South Korea 27,607 38,060 -27.46 12,349 9,525 29.65 Netherlands 13,857 9,633 43.85 1,198 956 25.31 Ukraine 11,375 10,930 4.07 - 1,472 - Belgium 7,853 35,503 -77.88 1,915 727 163.41 Italy 4,875 9,259 -47.35 1,453 4,107 -64.62 Romania 4,428 27,161 -83.70 2,181 833 161.82 Austria 3,315 1,871 77.18 894 385 132.21 Sweden 2,785 1,542 80.61 577 435 32.64

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below: