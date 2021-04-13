﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's CRC imports down 35.5 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 15:14:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 23.6 percent month on month to 47,245 mt, down 27.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $31.89 million, decreasing by 21.6 percent compared to January and down 4.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 109,095 metric tons, down 35.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $72.55 million, decreasing by 14.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first two months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 78,451 mt, down 14.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from the Netherlands totalled 6,470 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Change (%)

Russia

78,451

91,332

-14.10

30,465

44,197

-31.07

Netherlands

6,470

5,343

21.09

3,965

1,916

106.94

Ukraine

5,987

7,796

-23.20

5,419

1,589

241.03

South Korea

4,857

8,792

-44.76

498

1,431

-65.20

Belgium

3,189

29,101

-89.04

1,288

6,285

-79.51

China

2,718

4,335

-37.30

2,699

2,775

-2.74

Italy

2,070

4,192

-50.62

205

2,775

-92.61

Austria

1,267

688

84.16

786

417

88.49

Sweden

1,157

273

323.81

550

224

145.54

Romania

1,141

14,068

-91.89

321

3,270

-90.18

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: crc  flats  Turkey  steelmaking  Europe  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Apr

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February
09  Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February
08  Apr

Turkey’s billet imports up 96.9 percent in January-February
07  Apr

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 25.3 percent in January-February
06  Apr

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 3.8 percent in January-February