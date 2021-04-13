Turkey's CRC imports down 35.5 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 15:14:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 23.6 percent month on month to 47,245 mt, down 27.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $31.89 million, decreasing by 21.6 percent compared to January and down 4.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 109,095 metric tons, down 35.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $72.55 million, decreasing by 14.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first two months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 78,451 mt, down 14.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from the Netherlands totalled 6,470 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Change (%) Russia 78,451 91,332 -14.10 30,465 44,197 -31.07 Netherlands 6,470 5,343 21.09 3,965 1,916 106.94 Ukraine 5,987 7,796 -23.20 5,419 1,589 241.03 South Korea 4,857 8,792 -44.76 498 1,431 -65.20 Belgium 3,189 29,101 -89.04 1,288 6,285 -79.51 China 2,718 4,335 -37.30 2,699 2,775 -2.74 Italy 2,070 4,192 -50.62 205 2,775 -92.61 Austria 1,267 688 84.16 786 417 88.49 Sweden 1,157 273 323.81 550 224 145.54 Romania 1,141 14,068 -91.89 321 3,270 -90.18

