﻿
Turkey's CRC imports down 32.6 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 11:59:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 2.3 percent month on month to 48,310 mt, down 25.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $35.78 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to February and up 5.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 157,397 metric tons, down 32.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $108.33 million, decreasing by 8.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first three months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 110,411 mt, down 12.21 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Ukraine totalled 10,399 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Change (%)

Russia

110,411

125,766

-12.21

31,960

34,433

-7.18

Ukraine

10,399

8,467

22.82

4,413

671

557.68

Netherlands

9,504

6,369

49.22

3,034

1,026

195.71

South Korea

6,976

19,732

-64.65

2,119

10,940

-80.63

China

5,675

4,335

30.91

2,957

-

-

Belgium

4,238

32,636

-87.01

1,050

3,534

-70.29

Italy

2,289

4,893

-53.22

219

701

-68.76

Austria

2,013

1,304

54.37

747

616

21.27

Sweden

1,814

801

126.47

657

528

24.43

Romania

1,243

24,663

-94.96

102

10,595

-99.04

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below:


