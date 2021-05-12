Turkey's CRC imports down 32.6 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 11:59:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 2.3 percent month on month to 48,310 mt, down 25.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $35.78 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to February and up 5.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 157,397 metric tons, down 32.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $108.33 million, decreasing by 8.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first three months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 110,411 mt, down 12.21 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Ukraine totalled 10,399 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Change (%) Russia 110,411 125,766 -12.21 31,960 34,433 -7.18 Ukraine 10,399 8,467 22.82 4,413 671 557.68 Netherlands 9,504 6,369 49.22 3,034 1,026 195.71 South Korea 6,976 19,732 -64.65 2,119 10,940 -80.63 China 5,675 4,335 30.91 2,957 - - Belgium 4,238 32,636 -87.01 1,050 3,534 -70.29 Italy 2,289 4,893 -53.22 219 701 -68.76 Austria 2,013 1,304 54.37 747 616 21.27 Sweden 1,814 801 126.47 657 528 24.43 Romania 1,243 24,663 -94.96 102 10,595 -99.04

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below: