Turkey's coking coal imports up 80.6 percent in January-February

Monday, 19 April 2021 15:18:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 22.1 percent month on month to 511,608 mt, up 132.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 18.4 percent to $61.21 million compared to the previous month and increased by 117.4 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 80.6 percent to 1.17 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $136.25 million, up 69.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 487,699 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 313,171 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-February period:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 487,699 - - 244,065 - - US 313,171 380,818 -17.76 150,310 76,582 96.27 Canada 213,102 170,860 24.72 117,233 82,863 41.48 Russia 95,017 34,086 178.76 - - - Colombia 59,026 61,025 -3.28 - 61,025 -

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-February period are presented in the chart below: