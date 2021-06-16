Turkey's coking coal imports up 6.9 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 23.1 percent month on month to 311,865 mt, down 6.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 6.2 percent to $47.91 million compared to the previous month and increased by 25.1 percent year on year.
In the January-April period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 6.9 percent to 1.89 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $229.25 million, up 3.7 percent, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 895,311 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 479,761 mt.
Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-April period:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2021
|
January-April 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2021
|
April 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Australia
|
895,311
|
328,510
|
172.54
|
137,232
|
65,607
|
109.17
|
US
|
479,761
|
664,307
|
-27.78
|
88,050
|
67,784
|
29.90
|
Canada
|
213,102
|
376,319
|
-43.37
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Russia
|
176,869
|
271,098
|
-34.76
|
25,236
|
199,414
|
-87.34
|
Colombia
|
120,374
|
123,123
|
-2.23
|
61,347
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-April period are presented in the chart below: