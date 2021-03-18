Turkey's coking coal imports up 54 percent in January

Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:01:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 15.7 percent month on month to 656,404 mt, up 54.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 17.4 percent to $75.03 million compared to the previous month and rose by 43.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 243,634 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 162,858 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in January:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 243,634 - - USA 162,858 304,236 -46.47 Canada 95,869 87,997 8.95 Russia 95,017 34,086 178.76 Colombia 59,026 - -

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January are presented in the chart below: