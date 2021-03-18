﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports up 54 percent in January

Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:01:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 15.7 percent month on month to 656,404 mt, up 54.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 17.4 percent to $75.03 million compared to the previous month and rose by 43.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 243,634 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 162,858 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in January: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

243,634

-

-

USA

162,858

304,236

-46.47

Canada

95,869

87,997

8.95

Russia

95,017

34,086

178.76

Colombia

59,026

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January are presented in the chart below:


Tags: raw mat  Turkey  Europe  imp/exp statistics  coking coal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Mar

Turkey's iron ore imports up 111.3 percent in January
15  Mar

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 45.5 percent in January
10  Mar

Turkey’s HRC exports down 59.1 percent in January
09  Mar

Turkey’s billet imports up 1.6 percent in January
08  Mar

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 9.9 percent in January