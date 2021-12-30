﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports down two percent in January-October

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:06:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 11.8 percent month on month to 378,689 mt, down 14.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 46.9 percent to $99.9 million compared to the previous month and increased by 109.4 percent year on year.

             

In the January-October period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by two percent to 4.41 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $643.64 million, up 20.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.55 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 826,938.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-October period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January- October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,546,548

496,871

412.52

274,111

88,003

211.48

US

826,938

2,253,331

-63.30

93,048

166,907

-44.25

Canada

567,700

871,275

-34.84

-

163,315

-

Russia

286,426

504,760

-43.26

11,529

23,615

-51.18

Colombia

179,447

293,256

-38.81

-

-

-38.81

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-October period are presented in the chart below:


