Turkey's coking coal imports down two percent in January-October

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:06:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 11.8 percent month on month to 378,689 mt, down 14.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 46.9 percent to $99.9 million compared to the previous month and increased by 109.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by two percent to 4.41 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $643.64 million, up 20.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.55 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 826,938.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-October period:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January- October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 2,546,548 496,871 412.52 274,111 88,003 211.48 US 826,938 2,253,331 -63.30 93,048 166,907 -44.25 Canada 567,700 871,275 -34.84 - 163,315 - Russia 286,426 504,760 -43.26 11,529 23,615 -51.18 Colombia 179,447 293,256 -38.81 - - -38.81

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-October period are presented in the chart below: