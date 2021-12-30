Turkey's coking coal imports down two percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 11.8 percent month on month to 378,689 mt, down 14.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 46.9 percent to $99.9 million compared to the previous month and increased by 109.4 percent year on year.
In the January-October period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by two percent to 4.41 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $643.64 million, up 20.8 percent, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.55 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 826,938.
Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-October period:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2021
|
January- October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
October 2021
|
October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Australia
|
2,546,548
|
496,871
|
412.52
|
274,111
|
88,003
|
211.48
|
US
|
826,938
|
2,253,331
|
-63.30
|
93,048
|
166,907
|
-44.25
|
Canada
|
567,700
|
871,275
|
-34.84
|
-
|
163,315
|
-
|
Russia
|
286,426
|
504,760
|
-43.26
|
11,529
|
23,615
|
-51.18
|
Colombia
|
179,447
|
293,256
|
-38.81
|
-
|
-
|
-38.81
Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-October period are presented in the chart below: