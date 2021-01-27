Turkey's coking coal imports down five percent in January-November

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 13:38:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 7.8 percent month on month to 407,252 mt, down 42.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 7.9 percent to $43.95 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 63.6 percent year on year.

In the January-November period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 5.0 percent to 4.90 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $576.72 million, down 39.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2.39 million mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 871,275 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-November period :

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,386,668 1,150,020 107.53 133,337 167,218 -20.26 Canada 871,275 754,290 15.51 - - - Australia 749,098 2,570,301 -70.86 252,227 494,645 -49.01 Russia 526,449 423,967 24.17 21,688 46,924 -53.78 Colombia 293,256 264,078 11.05 - - -

