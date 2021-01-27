﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports down five percent in January-November

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 13:38:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 7.8 percent month on month to 407,252 mt, down 42.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 7.9 percent to $43.95 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 63.6 percent year on year.

In the January-November period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 5.0 percent to 4.90 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $576.72 million, down 39.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2.39 million mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 871,275 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-November period :

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,386,668

1,150,020

107.53

133,337

167,218

-20.26

Canada

871,275

754,290

15.51

-

-

-

Australia

749,098

2,570,301

-70.86

252,227

494,645

-49.01

Russia

526,449

423,967

24.17

21,688

46,924

-53.78

Colombia

293,256

264,078

11.05

-

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-November period are presented in the chart below:


