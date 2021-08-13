Turkey's coking coal imports down 1.4 percent in January-June

Friday, 13 August 2021 12:17:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 57.5 percent month on month to 288,344 mt, down 44.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 64.0 percent to $38.73 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 35.0 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 1.4 percent to 2.85 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $375.49 million, up 3.2 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.31 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 655,774 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,308,163 328,510 298.21 165,291 - - US 655,774 1,494,439 -56.12 87,996 295,802 -70.25 Canada 470,298 376,319 24.97 - - - Russia 237,758 379,456 -37.34 35,057 92,760 -62.21 Colombia 179,447 237,539 -24.46 - 54,279 -

