Turkey's coking coal imports down 1.4 percent in January-June

Friday, 13 August 2021 12:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 57.5 percent month on month to 288,344 mt, down 44.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 64.0 percent to $38.73 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 35.0 percent year on year.

 

In the January-June period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 1.4 percent to 2.85 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $375.49 million, up 3.2 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.31 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 655,774 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-June period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,308,163

328,510

298.21

165,291

-

-

US

655,774

1,494,439

-56.12

87,996

295,802

-70.25

Canada

470,298

376,319

24.97

-

-

-

Russia

237,758

379,456

-37.34

35,057

92,760

-62.21

Colombia

179,447

237,539

-24.46

-

54,279

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-June period are presented in the chart below:


