Turkey's coking coal imports down 10 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 12:38:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 188.4 percent month on month to 615,626 mt, up 55.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 158.3 percent to $294.84 million compared to the previous month and increased by 463.6 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 10.0 percent to 2.92 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.17 billion, up 173.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.28 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 784,936 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,276,716 1,704,126 -25.08 241,976 395,963 -38.89 USA 784,936 655,774 19.70 ­ 148,036 - - Canada 423,454 470,298 -9.96 145,781 - - Colombia 217,347 179,447 21.12 64,950 - - Russia 140,021 237,758 -41.11 14,883 - -

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-July are presented in the chart below: