Turkey's coking coal imports down 10 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 12:38:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 188.4 percent month on month to 615,626 mt, up 55.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 158.3 percent to $294.84 million compared to the previous month and increased by 463.6 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 10.0 percent to 2.92 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.17 billion, up 173.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.28 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 784,936 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,276,716

1,704,126

-25.08

241,976

395,963

-38.89

USA

784,936

655,774

19.70

­ 148,036

-

-

Canada

423,454

470,298

-9.96

145,781

-

-

Colombia

217,347

179,447

21.12

64,950

-

-

Russia

140,021

237,758

-41.11

14,883

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-July are presented in the chart below:


