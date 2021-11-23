﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports down 0.6 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:07:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 22.2 percent month on month to 429,480 mt, up 14.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 52.8 percent to $70.1 million compared to the previous month and increased by 83.4 percent year on year.

 

In the January-September period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 0.6 percent to 4.03 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $543.75 million, up 12.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.23 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 733,889mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-September period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January- September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,272,436

408,868

496.3

313,541

80,358

-

US

733,889

2,086,423

-63.62

-

69,111

-78.65

Canada

567,700

707,959

-13.31

97,402

165,450

-

Russia

274,897

481,145

-39.24

18,536

59,225

13.25

Colombia

179,447

293,256

-38.81

-

-

-38.81

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-September period are presented in the chart below:


