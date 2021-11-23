Turkey's coking coal imports down 0.6 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:07:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 22.2 percent month on month to 429,480 mt, up 14.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 52.8 percent to $70.1 million compared to the previous month and increased by 83.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 0.6 percent to 4.03 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $543.75 million, up 12.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.23 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 733,889mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January- September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 2,272,436 408,868 496.3 313,541 80,358 - US 733,889 2,086,423 -63.62 - 69,111 -78.65 Canada 567,700 707,959 -13.31 97,402 165,450 - Russia 274,897 481,145 -39.24 18,536 59,225 13.25 Colombia 179,447 293,256 -38.81 - - -38.81

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-September period are presented in the chart below: