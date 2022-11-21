﻿
English
Turkey’s Çemtaş temporarily suspends production at meltshop and rolling mill

Monday, 21 November 2022 10:57:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Cemtas) has announced that it has temporarily suspended production at its meltshop and rolling mill as of November 18 in order to use resources more effectively and efficiently under the current market and economic conditions. Production will resume on November 23. During the suspension, employees will take annual leave.

The company has an annual production capacity of 193,204 mt at the meltshop and 207,360 mt at the rolling mill. 

Meanwhile, production at the company’s stabilizer bar line with an annual production capacity of 4,547 mt will continue at normal levels.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

