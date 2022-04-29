Turkey’s Çemtaş’ sales revenues up 163.5 percent in Q1

Friday, 29 April 2022 12:11:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtaş) has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of the current year.

Accordingly, Çemtaş has reported a net profit of TRY 235.41 million ($15.9 million) for the given quarter, compared to a net profit of TRY 34.79 million in the first quarter of the previous year. In the first quarter this year, the sales revenue of the company amounted to TRY 770.62 million ($52.08 million), rising by 163.5 percent year on year, while the company registered an operating profit of TRY 294.34 million ($19.89 million), increasing from the operating profit of TRY 46.99 million recorded in the same period of 2021.

In the first three months of the current year, Çemtaş’ steel billet output totaled 44,540 mt, decreasing by 3.5 percent, while its rolled steel output fell by 4.6 percent to 39,679 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter, the company’s sales to the domestic market decreased by 3.3 percent year on year to 27,601 mt, while its export sales remained nearly stable at 12,951 mt compared to the same period last year.