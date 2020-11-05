Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii temporarily stops PC strand exports to US

Thursday, 05 November 2020 12:25:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced that it has temporarily stopped the exports of pre-stressed concrete steel wire strand (PC Strand) to the US until the antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations on the given product are concluded.

According to the preliminary results of the given investigations, the company has dumped PC strand in the US at 53.65 percent and received countervailable subsidies at 135.06 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The company stated that it has taken the necessary measures to prevent the loss of turnover and profit and has started its sales and marketing activities in line with its strategy of growth in alternative markets.