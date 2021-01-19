Turkey’s billet imports up 3.3 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 14:44:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 9.0 percent month on month to 80,521 mt, down by 27.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $38.99 million, decreasing by 9.1 percent month on month and down by 15.7 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.36 million mt, increasing by 3.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 8.0 percent to $586.85 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 898,196 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 8.25 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 309,176 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 898,196 829,719 8.25 54,928 72,913 -24.67 Ukraine 309,176 291,829 5.94 22,023 14,453 52.38 Belarus 36,465 20,386 78.87 - - - Libya 30,628 14,931 105.13 - 14,931 - Georgia 30,412 69,360 -56.15 - 3,813 - Germany 12,250 13,962 -12.26 1,250 1,123 11.31

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-November period of last year are presented below: