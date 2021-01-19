﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports up 3.3 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 14:44:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 9.0 percent month on month to 80,521 mt, down by 27.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $38.99 million, decreasing by 9.1 percent month on month and down by 15.7 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.36 million mt, increasing by 3.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 8.0 percent to $586.85 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 898,196 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 8.25 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 309,176 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

898,196

829,719

8.25

54,928

72,913

-24.67

Ukraine

309,176

291,829

5.94

22,023

14,453

52.38

Belarus

36,465

20,386

78.87

-

-

-

Libya

30,628

14,931

105.13

-

14,931

-

Georgia

30,412

69,360

-56.15

-

3,813

-

Germany

12,250

13,962

-12.26

1,250

1,123

11.31

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-November period of last year are presented below:


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Turkey  billet  semis  steelmaking  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Jan

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.5 percent in January-November
18  Jan

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 2.8 percent in January-November
11  Jan

Billet deal prices increase in Turkey’s Iskenderun region
08  Jan

Turkey’s Isdemir completes maintenance at blast furnace No. 2
31  Dec

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for Q1 2021