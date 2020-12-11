Turkey’s billet imports up 10.2 percent in January-October

Friday, 11 December 2020 12:19:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 56.6 percent month on month to 95,858 mt, up by 36.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $46.58 million, decreasing by 50.1 percent month on month and up by 38.8 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.4 million mt, increasing by 10.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 4.0 percent to $598.24 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 891,991 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 14.15 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 345,919 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 891,991 781,389 14.15 71,181 46,593 52.77 Ukraine 345,919 303,400 14.01 13,974 17,424 -19.80 Belarus 36,465 20,386 78.87 - - - Libya 30,628 - - - - - Georgia 30,412 65,547 -53.60 4,010 3,809 5.28 Germany 13,833 14,681 -5.78 1,207 1,308 -7.72

