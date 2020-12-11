﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 10.2 percent in January-October

Friday, 11 December 2020 12:19:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 56.6 percent month on month to 95,858 mt, up by 36.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $46.58 million, decreasing by 50.1 percent month on month and up by 38.8 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.4 million mt, increasing by 10.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 4.0 percent to $598.24 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 891,991 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 14.15 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 345,919 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

891,991

781,389

14.15

71,181

46,593

52.77

Ukraine

345,919

303,400

14.01

13,974

17,424

-19.80

Belarus

36,465

20,386

78.87

-

-

-

Libya

30,628

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

30,412

65,547

-53.60

4,010

3,809

5.28

Germany

13,833

14,681

-5.78

1,207

1,308

-7.72

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-October period of this year are presented below:


