Turkey’s billet imports up 101.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 15:05:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 66.7 percent month on month to 235,171 mt, up by 61.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $167.49 million, increasing by 52.7 percent month on month and up by 164.6 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2 million mt, increasing by 101.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 202.8 percent to $1.26 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.20 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 98.01 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January- July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,209,965 611,057 98.01 181,569 103,204 75.93 Ukraine 259,493 298,163 -12.97 - 36,674 - Algeria 157,126 - - 38,854 - - Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 45,169 2,347 - 4,223 2,347 79.93 India 29,955 - - - - - Georgia 28,220 92 - 5,324 - - Albania 27,851 21,822 27.63 4,010 - - Italy 18,039 3,794 375.46 1,759 1,108 58.75

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-July period of this year are presented below: