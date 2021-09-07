﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 101.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 15:05:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 66.7 percent month on month to 235,171 mt, up by 61.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $167.49 million, increasing by 52.7 percent month on month and up by 164.6 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2 million mt, increasing by 101.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 202.8 percent to $1.26 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.20 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 98.01 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January- July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,209,965

611,057

98.01

181,569

103,204

75.93

Ukraine

259,493

298,163

-12.97

-

36,674

-

Algeria

157,126

-

-

38,854

-

-

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

45,169

2,347

-

4,223

2,347

79.93

India

29,955

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

28,220

92

-

5,324

-

-

Albania

27,851

21,822

27.63

4,010

-

-

Italy

18,039

3,794

375.46

1,759

1,108

58.75

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-July period of this year are presented below:

 


