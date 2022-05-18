﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 12.8 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 14:36:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 126.4 percent compared to March 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 12.8 percent month on month and by 171.1 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in March this year grew by 5.8 percent month on month and by 106.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

18 May

Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.2 percent in March from February
18 May

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.3% in Q1
17 May

Turkey’s Kardemir Çelik Sanayi commence billet production at new plant
17 May

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 17.9 percent in January-April
17 May

Turkey's CRC imports up 2.1 percent in January-March
16 May

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.8 percent in January-April
16 May

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 1.5 percent in January-March
13 May

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues rise sharply in Q1
13 May

Turkey’s HRC exports down 5.3 percent in January-March
12 May

Turkey’s billet imports down 56.2 percent in January-March