Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 12.8 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 14:36:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 126.4 percent compared to March 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 12.8 percent month on month and by 171.1 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in March this year grew by 5.8 percent month on month and by 106.6 percent year on year.