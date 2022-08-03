Turkey’s Akçelik starts construction of new steel service center in Dilovası

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 12:38:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Akçelik Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has started the construction of a new steel service center in Dilovası, Kocaeli, in line with its 2027 targets.

The service center, which will be established on a closed area of 13,000 m², will have a total annual capacity of 40.000 mt. The service center will also have an Automated Storage and Retrieval System with an annual capacity of 25,000 mt. With this system, maximum efficiency will be achieved in all processes.

In addition, the service center will meet its electricity needs from Akçelik’s solar power plant.