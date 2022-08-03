﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Akçelik starts construction of new steel service center in Dilovası

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 12:38:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Akçelik Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has started the construction of a new steel service center in Dilovası, Kocaeli, in line with its 2027 targets.

The service center, which will be established on a closed area of 13,000 m², will have a total annual capacity of 40.000 mt. The service center will also have an Automated Storage and Retrieval System with an annual capacity of 25,000 mt. With this system, maximum efficiency will be achieved in all processes.

In addition, the service center will meet its electricity needs from Akçelik’s solar power plant.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices in Turkey move down

03 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 5.8 percent in January-June

03 Aug | Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 2.72% in July from June

03 Aug | Steel News

Number of billet offers from Russia to Turkey scarce, workable prices fall

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices follow diverse trends

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar sales

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region fall sharply

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cut its wire rod price

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports rise in H1, inward processing regime must be reviewed

02 Aug | Steel News

Local Turkish merchant bar prices move down

02 Aug | Longs and Billet