Turkey-based Galva starts production of teardrop-patterned sheets

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 13:43:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Galva Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it started to produce teardrop-patterned sheets in November this year. Accordingly, the company can produce up to 4.00 mm thick and 1,500 mm wide hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized sheets, and aluminum and stainless plate with teardrop patterns.

The company started shipments of this new product to both the domestic and export markets in the first week of production.

The new product has anti-slip features, more technical advantages compared to diamond-patterned sheets and are mainly used in the truck and trailer industry, fire escapes, walkways, ramps, machinery and various manufacturing sectors.