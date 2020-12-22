﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey-based Galva starts production of teardrop-patterned sheets

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 13:43:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Galva Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it started to produce teardrop-patterned sheets in November this year. Accordingly, the company can produce up to 4.00 mm thick and 1,500 mm wide hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized sheets, and aluminum and stainless plate with teardrop patterns.

The company started shipments of this new product to both the domestic and export markets in the first week of production.

The new product has anti-slip features, more technical advantages compared to diamond-patterned sheets and are mainly used in the truck and trailer industry, fire escapes, walkways, ramps, machinery and various manufacturing sectors. 


Tags: hrc  galvanized  stainless   Europe  crc  flats  Turkey  steelmaking  plate  stainless  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Dec

Turkey's CRC imports up 10.5 percent in January-October
14  Dec

Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.5 percent in January-October
30  Nov

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-October
27  Nov

CRC and coated prices in Turkey continue to rally
25  Nov

Japanese crude steel output up 11% in October from September